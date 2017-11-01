latimes.com
Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Eric Maddy

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

Open Division

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 San Pedro at No. 1 Palisades

No. 5 Eagle Rock at No. 4 Carson

No. 6 El Camino Real at No. 3 Taft

No. 7 Narbonne at No. 2 Granada Hills

 

Notes: Championship and consolation semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches, Nov, 9, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Roybal.

 

 

Division 1

First round, Monday-Tuesday

Van Nuys d. Rivera, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17

Bell d. Sun Valley Poly, 25-20, 25-22, 25-9

Wilmington Banning d. Garfield, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13

South Gate d. Los Angeles Hamilton, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15

 

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Van Nuys at No. 1 Chatsworth

No. 5 Bell at No. 4 Venice

No. 6 Wilmington Banning at No. 3 Cleveland

No. 7 South Gate at No. 2 Sylmar

 

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal.

 

 

Division 2

First round, Monday-Tuesday

San Fernando d. Fremont, 25-14, 25-9, 25-14

Elizabeth d. Arleta, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 16-14

Los Angeles Roosevelt d. Bernstein, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Torres d. West Adams, 29-27, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20

Los Angeles Marshall d. Monroe, 25-9, 25-8, 25-21

Los Angeles Wilson d. Legacy, 25-11, 25-16, 14-25, 25-14

Los Angeles University d. Granada Hills Kennedy, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Verdugo Hills d. Contreras, 25-7, 25-12, 25-12

 

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Elizabeth at No. 1 San Fernando

No. 12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at No. 4 Torres

No. 6 Los Angeles Wilson at No. 3 Los Angeles Marshall

No. 7 Los Angeles University at No. 2 Verdugo Hills

 

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Roybal.

 

 

Division 3

First round, Monday-Tuesday

East Valley d. Animo Robinson, 25-10, 25-10, 25-6

Valley Arts-Sciences d. Port of Los Angeles, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Foshay d. Locke, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21

Hollywood d. Santee, 25-22, 25-13, 17-25, 26-24

Jefferson d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-13, 25-19, 27-25

Orthopaedic d. Los Angeles CES, 23-25, 15-25, 25-16, 25-19, 17-15

King Drew d. Sherman Oaks CES, 25-8, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Central City d. Lincoln, 25-11, 25-12, 25-18

 

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted

No. 8 Valley Arts-Sciences at No. 1 East Valley

No. 13 Hollywood at No. 5 Foshay

No. 6 Orthopaedic at No. 3 Jefferson

No. 7 King Drew vs. No. 2 Central City at Shatto Park Recreation Center, 3 p.m.

 

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal.

 

 

Division 4

First round, Monday-Tuesday

Triumph d. Stern, 25-14, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19

Northridge d. Annenberg, 22-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-10

Westchester d. View Park, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

Vaughn d. Collins, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8

New West d. Animo Bunche, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16

Los Angeles International d. Mendez, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 14-25, 16-14

Middle College d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22

Maywood d. Animo South Los Angeles, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20

 

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Northridge at No. 1 Triumph

No. 5 Westchester at No. 4 Vaughn

No. 6 Los Angeles International at No. 3 New West

No. 10 Middle College at No. 2 Maywood

 

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

 

 

Division 5

First round, Monday-Tuesday

Lakeview d. Animo Venice, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

Ivy Academia d. Smidt Tech, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-18

Burton d. Sun Valley Magnet, 25-6, 25-27, 22-25, 26-24, 15-13

Valor d. Gertz-Ressler, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Math & Science d. North Valley Military, 25-10, 25-17, 25-11

Community Charter d. New Designs University Park, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

USC-MAE d. USC Hybrid, 25-11, 25-9, 25-23

CALS Early College d. Sun Valley, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8

 

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Ivy Academia at No. 1 Lakeview

No. 5 Burton at No. 4 Valor

No. 6 Community Charter at No. 3 Math & Science

No. 7 USC-MAE at No. 2 CALS Early College

 

Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

