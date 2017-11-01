Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Open Division
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 8 San Pedro at No. 1 Palisades
No. 5 Eagle Rock at No. 4 Carson
No. 6 El Camino Real at No. 3 Taft
No. 7 Narbonne at No. 2 Granada Hills
Notes: Championship and consolation semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches, Nov, 9, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 1
First round, Monday-Tuesday
Van Nuys d. Rivera, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
Bell d. Sun Valley Poly, 25-20, 25-22, 25-9
Wilmington Banning d. Garfield, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13
South Gate d. Los Angeles Hamilton, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Van Nuys at No. 1 Chatsworth
No. 5 Bell at No. 4 Venice
No. 6 Wilmington Banning at No. 3 Cleveland
No. 7 South Gate at No. 2 Sylmar
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 2
First round, Monday-Tuesday
San Fernando d. Fremont, 25-14, 25-9, 25-14
Elizabeth d. Arleta, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 16-14
Los Angeles Roosevelt d. Bernstein, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Torres d. West Adams, 29-27, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20
Los Angeles Marshall d. Monroe, 25-9, 25-8, 25-21
Los Angeles Wilson d. Legacy, 25-11, 25-16, 14-25, 25-14
Los Angeles University d. Granada Hills Kennedy, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Verdugo Hills d. Contreras, 25-7, 25-12, 25-12
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Elizabeth at No. 1 San Fernando
No. 12 Los Angeles Roosevelt at No. 4 Torres
No. 6 Los Angeles Wilson at No. 3 Los Angeles Marshall
No. 7 Los Angeles University at No. 2 Verdugo Hills
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 3
First round, Monday-Tuesday
East Valley d. Animo Robinson, 25-10, 25-10, 25-6
Valley Arts-Sciences d. Port of Los Angeles, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Foshay d. Locke, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21
Hollywood d. Santee, 25-22, 25-13, 17-25, 26-24
Jefferson d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-13, 25-19, 27-25
Orthopaedic d. Los Angeles CES, 23-25, 15-25, 25-16, 25-19, 17-15
King Drew d. Sherman Oaks CES, 25-8, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Central City d. Lincoln, 25-11, 25-12, 25-18
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted
No. 8 Valley Arts-Sciences at No. 1 East Valley
No. 13 Hollywood at No. 5 Foshay
No. 6 Orthopaedic at No. 3 Jefferson
No. 7 King Drew vs. No. 2 Central City at Shatto Park Recreation Center, 3 p.m.
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal.
Division 4
First round, Monday-Tuesday
Triumph d. Stern, 25-14, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19
Northridge d. Annenberg, 22-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-10
Westchester d. View Park, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
Vaughn d. Collins, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8
New West d. Animo Bunche, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16
Los Angeles International d. Mendez, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 14-25, 16-14
Middle College d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22
Maywood d. Animo South Los Angeles, 25-10, 25-10, 25-20
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Northridge at No. 1 Triumph
No. 5 Westchester at No. 4 Vaughn
No. 6 Los Angeles International at No. 3 New West
No. 10 Middle College at No. 2 Maywood
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
Division 5
First round, Monday-Tuesday
Lakeview d. Animo Venice, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20
Ivy Academia d. Smidt Tech, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-18
Burton d. Sun Valley Magnet, 25-6, 25-27, 22-25, 26-24, 15-13
Valor d. Gertz-Ressler, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Math & Science d. North Valley Military, 25-10, 25-17, 25-11
Community Charter d. New Designs University Park, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
USC-MAE d. USC Hybrid, 25-11, 25-9, 25-23
CALS Early College d. Sun Valley, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Ivy Academia at No. 1 Lakeview
No. 5 Burton at No. 4 Valor
No. 6 Community Charter at No. 3 Math & Science
No. 7 USC-MAE at No. 2 CALS Early College
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.