Girls volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Eric Maddy

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CITY

Open Division

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Palisades d. San Pedro, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16

Eagle Rock d. Carson, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24

Taft d. El Camino Real, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21

Granada Hills d. Narbonne, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12

 

Championship semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Palisades

#3 Taft at #2 Granada Hills

 

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 San Pedro at #4 Carson

#7 Narbonne at #6 El Camino Real

Notes: Third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches, Nov, 9, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Roybal.

 

 

Division 1

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Chatsworth d. Van Nuys, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16

Venice d. Bell, 30-28, 25-15, 25-16

Cleveland d. Wilmington Banning, 25-15, 25-7, 25-13

Sylmar d. South Gate, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18

 

Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Venice at #1 Chatsworth

#3 Cleveland at #2 Sylmar

Notes: Championship, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal.

 

 

Division 2

Quarterfinals, Thursday

San Fernando d. Elizabeth, 25-16, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8

Torres d. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-10, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Los Angeles Marshall d. Los Angeles Wilson, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12

Verdugo Hills d. Los Angeles University, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23

 

Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Torres at #1 San Fernando

#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Verdugo Hills

Notes: Championship, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Roybal.

 

 

Division 3

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Valley Arts/Sciences d. East Valley, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18

Hollywood d. Foshay, 25-19, 18-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13

Jefferson d. Orthopaedic, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21

Central City d. King Drew, 25-10, 25-13, 27-25

 

Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#13 Hollywood at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences

#3 Jefferson at #2 Central City

Notes: Championship, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal.

 

 

Division 4

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Triumph d. Northridge, 19-25, 14-25, 28-26, 25-17, 15-9

Vaughn d. Westchester, 25-11, 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 15-10

New West d. Los Angeles International, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Maywood d. Middle College, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10

 

Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Vaughn at #1 Triumph

#3 New West at #2 Maywood

Notes: Championship, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

 

 

Division 5

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Lakeview d. Ivy Academia, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15

Burton d. Valor, 25-18, 15-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11

Math & Science d. Community Charter, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26

CALS Early College d. USC-MAE, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20

 

Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Burton at #1 Lakeview

#3 Math & Science at #2 CALS Early College

Notes: Championship, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

