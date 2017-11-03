Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Open Division
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Palisades d. San Pedro, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16
Eagle Rock d. Carson, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24
Taft d. El Camino Real, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
Granada Hills d. Narbonne, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12
Championship semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Palisades
#3 Taft at #2 Granada Hills
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 San Pedro at #4 Carson
#7 Narbonne at #6 El Camino Real
Notes: Third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches, Nov, 9, 7 p.m. Championship, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 1
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Chatsworth d. Van Nuys, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16
Venice d. Bell, 30-28, 25-15, 25-16
Cleveland d. Wilmington Banning, 25-15, 25-7, 25-13
Sylmar d. South Gate, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#4 Venice at #1 Chatsworth
#3 Cleveland at #2 Sylmar
Notes: Championship, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 2
Quarterfinals, Thursday
San Fernando d. Elizabeth, 25-16, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8
Torres d. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-10, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Los Angeles Marshall d. Los Angeles Wilson, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12
Verdugo Hills d. Los Angeles University, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23
Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#4 Torres at #1 San Fernando
#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Verdugo Hills
Notes: Championship, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Roybal.
Division 3
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Valley Arts/Sciences d. East Valley, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
Hollywood d. Foshay, 25-19, 18-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13
Jefferson d. Orthopaedic, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21
Central City d. King Drew, 25-10, 25-13, 27-25
Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#13 Hollywood at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences
#3 Jefferson at #2 Central City
Notes: Championship, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal.
Division 4
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Triumph d. Northridge, 19-25, 14-25, 28-26, 25-17, 15-9
Vaughn d. Westchester, 25-11, 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 15-10
New West d. Los Angeles International, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Maywood d. Middle College, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10
Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#4 Vaughn at #1 Triumph
#3 New West at #2 Maywood
Notes: Championship, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
Division 5
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Lakeview d. Ivy Academia, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15
Burton d. Valor, 25-18, 15-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11
Math & Science d. Community Charter, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26
CALS Early College d. USC-MAE, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
Semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#5 Burton at #1 Lakeview
#3 Math & Science at #2 CALS Early College
Notes: Championship, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.