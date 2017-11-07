Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Eric Maddy

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

Open Division

Championship semifinals, Tuesday

Palisades d. Eagle Rock, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

Granada Hills d. Taft, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 15-7

 

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday

Carson d. San Pedro, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

El Camino Real d. Narbonne, 25-9, 25-15, 25-22

 

Consolation matches, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#5 Eagle Rock at #3 Taft (third place)

#6 El Camino Real at #4 Carson (fifth place)

#8 San Pedro at #7 Narbonne (seventh place)

 

Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Roybal

#1 Palisades vs. #2 Granada Hills

 

 

Division 1

Semifinals, Tuesday

Chatsworth d. Venice, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19

Sylmar d. Cleveland, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21

 

Championship, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal

#1 Chatsworth vs. #2 Sylmar

 

 

Division 2

Semifinals, Tuesday

San Fernando d. Torres, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18

Verdugo Hills d. Los Angeles Marshall, 25-12, 25-23, 25-17

 

Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Roybal

#1 San Fernando vs. #2 Verdugo Hills

 

 

Division 3

Semifinals, Tuesday

Valley Arts/Sciences d. Hollywood, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Central City d. Jefferson, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24

 

Championship, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal

#8 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #2 Central City

 

 

Division 4

Semifinals, Tuesday

Vaughn d. Triumph, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Maywood d. New West, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

 

Championship, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham

#4 Vaughn vs. #2 Maywood

 

 

Division 5

Semifinals, Tuesday

Lakeview d. Burton, 25-18, 25-23, 25-7

CALS Early College d. Math & Science, 25-21, 25-9, 25-20

 

Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m. at Birmingham

#1 Lakeview vs. #2 CALS Early College

Latest updates

