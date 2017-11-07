Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Open Division
Championship semifinals, Tuesday
Palisades d. Eagle Rock, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Granada Hills d. Taft, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 15-7
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday
Carson d. San Pedro, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
El Camino Real d. Narbonne, 25-9, 25-15, 25-22
Consolation matches, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#5 Eagle Rock at #3 Taft (third place)
#6 El Camino Real at #4 Carson (fifth place)
#8 San Pedro at #7 Narbonne (seventh place)
Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Roybal
#1 Palisades vs. #2 Granada Hills
Division 1
Semifinals, Tuesday
Chatsworth d. Venice, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19
Sylmar d. Cleveland, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21
Championship, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal
#1 Chatsworth vs. #2 Sylmar
Division 2
Semifinals, Tuesday
San Fernando d. Torres, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18
Verdugo Hills d. Los Angeles Marshall, 25-12, 25-23, 25-17
Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Roybal
#1 San Fernando vs. #2 Verdugo Hills
Division 3
Semifinals, Tuesday
Valley Arts/Sciences d. Hollywood, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Central City d. Jefferson, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24
Championship, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal
#8 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #2 Central City
Division 4
Semifinals, Tuesday
Vaughn d. Triumph, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
Maywood d. New West, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Championship, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham
#4 Vaughn vs. #2 Maywood
Division 5
Semifinals, Tuesday
Lakeview d. Burton, 25-18, 25-23, 25-7
CALS Early College d. Math & Science, 25-21, 25-9, 25-20
Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m. at Birmingham
#1 Lakeview vs. #2 CALS Early College