Girls' volleyball: City Section results and Saturday's championship schedule
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY SECTION
Open Division
Consolation matches, Thursday
Taft d. Eagle Rock, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 (third place)
Carson d. El Camino Real, 25-23, 12-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-12 (fifth place)
San Pedro d. Narbonne, 25-21, 25-23, 26-28, 20-25, 15-12 (seventh place)
Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Roybal
#1 Palisades vs. #2 Granada Hills
Division 1
Championship, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal
#1 Chatsworth vs. #2 Sylmar
Division 2
Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Roybal
#1 San Fernando vs. #2 Verdugo Hills
Division 3
Championship, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal
#8 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #2 Central City
Division 4
Championship, Thursday
Maywood d. Vaughn, 20-25, 25-6, 25-18, 25-20
Division 5
Championship, Thursday
Lakeview d. CALS Early College, 25-19, 27-29, 11-25, 25-22, 15-12