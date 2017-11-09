Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' volleyball: City Section results and Saturday's championship schedule

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY SECTION

Open Division

Consolation matches, Thursday

Taft d. Eagle Rock, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 (third place)

Carson d. El Camino Real, 25-23, 12-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-12 (fifth place)

San Pedro d. Narbonne, 25-21, 25-23, 26-28, 20-25, 15-12 (seventh place)

 

Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Roybal

#1 Palisades vs. #2 Granada Hills

 

Division 1

Championship, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Roybal

#1 Chatsworth vs. #2 Sylmar

 

Division 2

Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Roybal

#1 San Fernando vs. #2 Verdugo Hills

 

Division 3

Championship, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Roybal

#8 Valley Arts/Sciences vs. #2 Central City

 

Division 4

Championship, Thursday

Maywood d. Vaughn, 20-25, 25-6, 25-18, 25-20

 

Division 5

Championship, Thursday

Lakeview d. CALS Early College, 25-19, 27-29, 11-25, 25-22, 15-12

