Girls' volleyball: Open Division Regional results and updated pairings
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Open Division
First round, Thursday
San Diego Torrey Pines d. Corona del Mar, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14
Redondo d. San Diego Canyon Crest, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Marymount d. Fresno Central, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12
Mater Dei d. San Diego Cathedral, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18
Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#5 Redondo at #1 San Diego Torrey Pines
#3 Marymount at #2 Mater Dei
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
Open Division
First round, Thursday
San Jose Mitty d. Sacramento St. Francis, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
San Francisco St. Ignatius d. Danville Monte Vista, 25-21, 23-25, 29-27, 25-16
Turlock d. Atherton Menlo, 25-16, 13-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12
Kentfield Marin Catholic d. Mountain View St. Francis, 26-24, 25-21, 29-27
Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#5 San Francisco St. Ignatius at #1 San Jose Mitty
#3 Turlock at #2 Kentfield Marin Catholic