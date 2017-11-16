Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Girls' volleyball: Open Division Regional results and updated pairings

Eric Maddy

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Open Division

First round, Thursday

San Diego Torrey Pines d. Corona del Mar, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14

Redondo d. San Diego Canyon Crest, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Marymount d. Fresno Central, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

Mater Dei d. San Diego Cathedral, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18

 

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Redondo at #1 San Diego Torrey Pines

#3 Marymount at #2 Mater Dei

 

 

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Open Division

First round, Thursday

San Jose Mitty d. Sacramento St. Francis, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

San Francisco St. Ignatius d. Danville Monte Vista, 25-21, 23-25, 29-27, 25-16

Turlock d. Atherton Menlo, 25-16, 13-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12

Kentfield Marin Catholic d. Mountain View St. Francis, 26-24, 25-21, 29-27

 

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 San Francisco St. Ignatius at #1 San Jose Mitty

#3 Turlock at #2 Kentfield Marin Catholic

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
69°