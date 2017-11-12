Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' volleyball: Saturday's City Championship results
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Saturday
Open Division: Granada Hills d. Palisades, 25-19, 7-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13
Division 1: Chatsworth d. Sylmar, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15
Division 2: Verdugo Hills d. San Fernando, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17
Division 3: Central City d. Valley Arts/Sciences, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22