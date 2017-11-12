Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' volleyball: Saturday's Southern Section-Ford championship results
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Saturday
Division 1: Mater Dei d. Marymount, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20
Division 2: Orange Lutheran d. Corona Santiago, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21
Division 3: Sierra Canyon d. La Salle, 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17
Division 4: Culver City d. Santa Monica, 25-15, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Division 5: St. Paul d. Sonora, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15