Girls' volleyball: Saturday's Southern Section-Ford championship results

Eric Maddy

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Saturday

Division 1: Mater Dei d. Marymount, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20

Division 2: Orange Lutheran d. Corona Santiago, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21

Division 3: Sierra Canyon d. La Salle, 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17

Division 4: Culver City d. Santa Monica, 25-15, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Division 5: St. Paul d. Sonora, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15

