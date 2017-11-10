Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Girls' volleyball: Southern Section-Ford championship results and remaining schedule
|Eric Maddy
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 6: Loma Linda Academy d. Riverside Notre Dame, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22
Division 7: Archer d. Foothill Tech, 25-20, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21
Division 8: Buckley d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23
Division 9: Glendale Adventist d. Santa Clarita Christian, 25-13, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21
Division 10: Carnegie d. Excelsior, 25-12, 25-10, 25-15
Saturday at Cerritos College
Division 3: #2 Sierra Canyon vs. #1 La Salle, 9 a.m.
Division 4: #3 Santa Monica vs. #1 Culver City, 11:30 a.m.
Division 2: #2 Orange Lutheran vs. #1 Corona Santiago, 2 p.m.
Division 5: #2 St. Paul vs. #4 Sonora, 4:30 p.m.
Division 1: #1 Marymount vs. #2 Mater Dei, 8 p.m.