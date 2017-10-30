Harry Welch gives his evaluation of Trinity League football teams

Harry Welch has never been shy about offering his opinions. The only prep football coach in state history to guide his teams to state bowl victories at three different schools has been retired since the end of the 2013 when he stepped down at Santa Margarita.

That's probably the biggest surprise — that he hasn't returned to coaching. After all, he has a glittering record of 256-60-2. But he goes to games every week and has seen all six Trinity League school, so I asked him to evaluate the teams.

Mater Dei: "It may be the most complete football team I've ever seen when it comes to athleticism, coaching and execution at this point in the season."

St. John Bosco: "They haven't quite reached their potential, and I don't know if that's internal or part of the process."

JSerra: "They may be playing their best but it's difficult to finish with Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and St. John Bosco. They may be the strongest fourth-place team I've seen."

Santa Margarita: "The coaching has been terrific. They continue to get better. They're a wild card in this whole thing."

Servite: "Servite is building in the Trinity League and might be one of the best eight teams in Southern California."

Orange Lutheran: "They're the best sixth-place team in America. I think Ryan Hilinski is going to be a big-time college quarterback."