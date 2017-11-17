Harvard-Westlake is in market for new football coach

Scot Ruggles, the football coach at Harvard-Westlake since 2012, has resigned.

Ruggles produced a very good offense through the years but the Wolverines have had trouble developing the numbers needed for the program to compete against top private schools.

It will be the big challenge for whoever is hired to replace him. The school dropped its junior varsity team several years ago even though Harvard-Westlake has a good feeder program in its middle school.

Considering the school’s success in virtually every sport, the failure of the football program to reach a similar level has been puzzling.

Ruggles was known for his innovative offensive schemes and dedication. He has sent his share of players to four-year schools, such as Princeton quarterback Chad Kanoff and USC-bound Liam Douglass on this year's team.