Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Harvard-Westlake is set to make run at Open Division title in girls' basketball
|Eric Sondheimer
Harvard-Westlake was a surprise Southern Section Open Division girls' basketball finalist last season, losing to Long Beach Poly 68-52.
The Wolverines, under veteran coach Melissa Hearlihy, return four starters, including twins Jayda and Jayla Ruffus-Milner, who are set to sign with Pepperdine on Wednesday.
They've also added highly touted 6-foot-1 freshman Kiki Iriafen, who scored and rebounded in double figures in games in September.
Among the teams to watch this season include Poly, Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, Windward, Long Beach Millikan, Alemany, Valley View and Ribet Academy.