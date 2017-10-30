Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Harvard-Westlake to purchase golf and tennis center near school
Studio City Harvard-Westlake announced Monday that it is purchasing the 16-acre Weddington Golf and Tennis facility near campus and will put on hold a controversial proposal to build a parking structure.
Harvard-Westlake will build a Community Athletics Center on the property. It has reached agreement to purchase the facility, according to a news release from the school.
Athletic director Matt LaCour said school members received an email Monday morning from President Rick Commons about the purchase.
The Weddington property has a nine-hole golf course, driving range and 16 tennis courts.
The proposed parking structure had generated community opposition.
"I'm glad that Harvard-Westlake is shelving its plans to build a parking structure across the street from its Coldwater campus," Councilmember Paul Krekorian said in a statement. "They deserve credit for listening to the serious concerns that the community and I raised about the project."
The school has not finalized design plans for the golf & tennis facility and will consult with the community, according to the school news release.