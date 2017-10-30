Harvard-Westlake to purchase golf and tennis center near school

Studio City Harvard-Westlake announced Monday that it is purchasing the 16-acre Weddington Golf and Tennis facility near campus and will put on hold a controversial proposal to build a parking structure.

Harvard-Westlake will build a Community Athletics Center on the property. It has reached agreement to purchase the facility, according to a news release from the school.

Athletic director Matt LaCour said school members received an email Monday morning from President Rick Commons about the purchase.

The Weddington property has a nine-hole golf course, driving range and 16 tennis courts.

The proposed parking structure had generated community opposition.

"I'm glad that Harvard-Westlake is shelving its plans to build a parking structure across the street from its Coldwater campus," Councilmember Paul Krekorian said in a statement. "They deserve credit for listening to the serious concerns that the community and I raised about the project."

The school has not finalized design plans for the golf & tennis facility and will consult with the community, according to the school news release.