Harvard-Westlake stuns Orange Lutheran, 9-8, in Division 1 water polo playoffs
|Eric Sondheimer
Harvard-Westlake has been pretty inconsistent this season in water polo, but the Wolverines rose up at the right time, knocking off defending Division 1 champion Orange Lutheran 9-8 in the Southern Section playoffs Thursday night.
Goalie Sam Krutonog came through with a decisive save late in the match.
Top-seeded Mater Dei held off Loyola 8-6.