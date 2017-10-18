Norco is gaining ground in football

Quietly, Norco is turning around its football season.

After starting 0-3 with losses to top 25 teams Servite, Rancho Cucamonga and Orange Lutheran, the Cougars have won four consecutive games. In their last three victories, they beat Chino Hills 45-0; Corona 42-0; and King 49-0.

Norco had been a top 25 preseason team in The Times' rankings. The Cougars are scheduled to play Corona Centennial on Oct. 27 at Centennial.

Last week, running back Travis Dye, an Oregon commit, rushed for 374 yards.

Norco also picked up Centennial transfer Jaden Navarrette, a sophomore linebacker who became eligible two weeks ago. He was one of the Huskies' best freshmen players last season before transferring to Corona and ultimately becoming eligible at Norco.

Next week's game will be televised.