High school seniors can sign letter of intent beginning Wednesday

The early letter of intent signing period for all sports other than football, soccer and men's water polo begins on Wednesday.

Southern California will have lots of athletes signing for baseball and softball.

Among basketball players, David Singleton of Bishop Montgomery and Jules Bernard of Windward are signing with UCLA, and Wayne Arnold of Dominguez will sign with Cal State Fullerton.

In baseball, Capistrano Valley is scheduled to have six players sign: Ryan Daugherty (St. Mary's), Blake Fitzgerald (UC San Diego), Connor Martin (UC Riverside), Dane Nakatsuka (UC San Diego), Josh Solomon (Columbia), Bryce Willits (St. Mary's).