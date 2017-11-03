Hollywood wins appeal; City Section reverses loss to Belmont in football

An appeals panel from the City Section Board of Managers has ruled in favor of Hollywood and reversed a ruling by Commissioner John Aguirre that awarded a football victory to Belmont.

On Oct. 13, Hollywood came away with a 27-22 victory over Belmont that included a controversial and incorrect ruling by the officials that allowed the Sheiks to have a fourth down after missing a field goal. On fourth down, with the score 22-20 and 22 seconds left, Hollywood scored the winning touchdown.

Aguirre upheld an appeal by Belmont that the officials had misapplied rules during the game, awarding the victory to Belmont by a score of 22-20.

Hollywood's appeal centered on whether Belmont had officially lodged a protest with the officials during the game as required.

The score reverts back to 27-22 Hollywood victory.