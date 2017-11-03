Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Hollywood wins appeal; City Section reverses loss to Belmont in football
|Eric Sondheimer
An appeals panel from the City Section Board of Managers has ruled in favor of Hollywood and reversed a ruling by Commissioner John Aguirre that awarded a football victory to Belmont.
On Oct. 13, Hollywood came away with a 27-22 victory over Belmont that included a controversial and incorrect ruling by the officials that allowed the Sheiks to have a fourth down after missing a field goal. On fourth down, with the score 22-20 and 22 seconds left, Hollywood scored the winning touchdown.
Aguirre upheld an appeal by Belmont that the officials had misapplied rules during the game, awarding the victory to Belmont by a score of 22-20.
Hollywood's appeal centered on whether Belmont had officially lodged a protest with the officials during the game as required.
The score reverts back to 27-22 Hollywood victory.