In appreciation of MVP Giancarlo Stanton, the pride of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

About the only person who might have been happier than Giancarlo Stanton when the news was announced on Thursday that he had won the MVP Award from the National League was his high school baseball coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Tom Dill.

"Wow," Dill said. "It's pretty cool. It couldn't have happened to a nicer guy. He's been such a great example to a lot of our guys and kids around the country. I was so excited."

Stanton came to Notre Dame as a junior after playing at Verdugo Hills. He proved to be one of the greatest all-around athletes in Southern Section history, earning All-CIF honors in football, basketball and baseball as a senior in 2006-07.

He hit "only" 12 home runs for Notre Dame in 2007 while batting .393. He averaged 19.7 points and 13.5 rebounds in basketball. In football, he caught 11 touchdown passes.

This season for the Miami Marlins, he hit 59 home runs.

"He's about as good as it gets," Dill said. "How are you ever going to run into a guy with that ability in multiple sports?"

Now Dill is in wishing mode. He's wishing for the Dodgers to bring Stanton home in a trade.

"I know miracles have to happen," he said.

