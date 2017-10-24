Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Irene Kim of La Palma Kennedy wins Southern Individual Regional girls' golf title
|Eric Sondheimer
Irene Kim, a junior at La Palma Kennedy, shot a 5-under 66 to win the Southern Individual Regional girls' golf title on Tuesday at Dad Miller Golf Course in Anaheim.
The top 36 players advance to the Southern Section individual championships on Nov. 2 at Riva Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard.
Crystal Wang of Diamond Bar shot 67. Kaitlyn Vazquez of Mater Dei and Mary Shin of Sage Hill shot 70.