Irene Kim of La Palma Kennedy wins Southern Individual Regional girls' golf title

Irene Kim, a junior at La Palma Kennedy, shot a 5-under 66 to win the Southern Individual Regional girls' golf title on Tuesday at Dad Miller Golf Course in Anaheim.

The top 36 players advance to the Southern Section individual championships on Nov. 2 at Riva Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard.

Crystal Wang of Diamond Bar shot 67. Kaitlyn Vazquez of Mater Dei and Mary Shin of Sage Hill shot 70.