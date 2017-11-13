It's decision time for Alemany football

Alemany hasn't made the Southern Section football playoffs for four consecutive seasons, and another coaching change could be coming.

James Washington has been the coach the last two seasons with records of 3-7. He replaced Dean Herrington, who was fired despite having won seven league titles in 10 years.

Of course, both faced the challenge of playing Division 1 football and in the Mission League.

Alemany is expected to drop to Division 2 next season, which would help Washington if he returns or if the Warriors make another coaching change.