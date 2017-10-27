Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
It's small town USA: San Clemente holds homecoming parade
A fire engine. Police motorcyles. Sirens. Marching band. King and queen. Football players.
Yes, San Clemente knows how to throw a parade down Del Mar Street. People waved, sat in lawn chairs and saluted the unbeaten football team on Friday afternoon during a homecoming parade.
"It is truly something special," football coach Jaime Ortiz said.
Ortiz uses the phrase "One town, one team." And the people of San Clemente certainly support their team.