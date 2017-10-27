It's small town USA: San Clemente holds homecoming parade

San Clemente held a parade down Del Mar Street on Friday for homecoming.

A fire engine. Police motorcyles. Sirens. Marching band. King and queen. Football players.

Yes, San Clemente knows how to throw a parade down Del Mar Street. People waved, sat in lawn chairs and saluted the unbeaten football team on Friday afternoon during a homecoming parade.

"It is truly something special," football coach Jaime Ortiz said.

Ortiz uses the phrase "One town, one team." And the people of San Clemente certainly support their team.