Ja'lani Ellison of Reseda is rising up in the playoffs
Reseda is 10-1 and playing Granada Hills in Friday's City Section Division II quarterfinal playoff game. The Highlanders better watch out for senior receiver-defensive back Ja'lani Ellison.
He had 15 interceptions last season, and he's up to seven this season.
Last week against Franklin, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.
Coach Alonso Arreola intends to make sure Ellison gets to touch the ball as much as possible.