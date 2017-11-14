BREAKING NEWS
L.A. Now
5 dead after shooting at elementary school in Northern California; students airlifted to hospitals

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football

Ja'lani Ellison of Reseda is rising up in the playoffs

Eric Sondheimer

Reseda is 10-1 and playing Granada Hills in Friday's City Section Division II quarterfinal playoff game. The Highlanders better watch out for senior receiver-defensive back Ja'lani Ellison.

He had 15 interceptions last season, and he's up to seven this season.

Last week against Franklin, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Coach Alonso Arreola intends to make sure Ellison gets to touch the ball as much as possible.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
74°