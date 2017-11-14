Ja'lani Ellison of Reseda is rising up in the playoffs

Reseda is 10-1 and playing Granada Hills in Friday's City Section Division II quarterfinal playoff game. The Highlanders better watch out for senior receiver-defensive back Ja'lani Ellison.

He had 15 interceptions last season, and he's up to seven this season.

Last week against Franklin, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Coach Alonso Arreola intends to make sure Ellison gets to touch the ball as much as possible.