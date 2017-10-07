Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jennifer Ibarra becomes first female to score points for Garfield football team
History was made on Friday night for the Garfield football program.
Jennifer Ibarra became the first female to score a point for the Bulldogs by making a conversion kick against Huntington Park.
She has been a part of the Bulldogs' program, and Coach Lorenzo Hernandez was excited to give her a chance to contribute.
Garfield won the game, 48-22.