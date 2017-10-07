latimes.com
Football

Jennifer Ibarra becomes first female to score points for Garfield football team

Eric Sondheimer

History was made on Friday night for the Garfield football program.

Jennifer Ibarra became the first female to score a point for the Bulldogs by making a conversion kick against Huntington Park.

She has been a part of the Bulldogs' program, and Coach Lorenzo Hernandez was excited to give her a chance to contribute.

Garfield won the game, 48-22.

