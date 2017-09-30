Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Jon Mack is at it again; Oxnard upsets Westlake
|Eric Sondheimer
Jon Mack knows how to develop winning football teams.
He built St. Bonaventure into a powerhouse, then went to Ventura College before having a stopover at Crespi. Now, he's at Oxnard, where the Yellowjackets stunned previously unbeaten Westlake 47-34 on Friday night.
Oxnard is 4-1 and ranked No. 3 in Southern Section Division 6.
Danny Smith scored four touchdowns and ran for 210 yards. Deshaun Staples had touchdown catches of 36, 76 and 47 yards.