Jon Mack is at it again; Oxnard upsets Westlake

Jon Mack knows how to develop winning football teams.

He built St. Bonaventure into a powerhouse, then went to Ventura College before having a stopover at Crespi. Now, he's at Oxnard, where the Yellowjackets stunned previously unbeaten Westlake 47-34 on Friday night.

Oxnard is 4-1 and ranked No. 3 in Southern Section Division 6.

Danny Smith scored four touchdowns and ran for 210 yards. Deshaun Staples had touchdown catches of 36, 76 and 47 yards.