Jordan Clarkson helps View Park Prep renovate outside basketball court

Eric Sondheimer

Jordan Clarkson of the Lakers will be making an appearance at View Park Prep on Monday as the school dedicates the renovation of its outside basketball court.

Clarkson and his JC Cares Foundation helped fund improvements.

The area is getting green space, a new court, nets and padding.

