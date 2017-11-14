Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Josh Shipp joins Fairfax as assistant coach
Former Fairfax and UCLA basketball player Josh Shipp has joined the Lions as an assistant coach.
Shipp, who played professionally overseas, has been working with the players since the fall.
"He's awesome," Fairfax coach Steve Baik said. "To have him on staff, you can't ask for anything better. He knows the game and is great with the players."