Football

JSerra-Long Beach Poly playoff game will be televised on Fox Sports West

Eric Sondheimer

The Southern Section Division 1 playoff opener on Friday night between JSerra and Long Beach Poly will be televised live by Fox Sports West from Veterans Stadium.

The Prep Zone games streamed live on the web:

Santa Margarita vs. Murrieta Valley; Norco vs. Los Alamitos; Edison vs. La Habra; Gardena Serra vs. Corona Centennial.

Latest updates

