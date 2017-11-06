Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
JSerra-Long Beach Poly playoff game will be televised on Fox Sports West
|Eric Sondheimer
The Southern Section Division 1 playoff opener on Friday night between JSerra and Long Beach Poly will be televised live by Fox Sports West from Veterans Stadium.
The Prep Zone games streamed live on the web:
Santa Margarita vs. Murrieta Valley; Norco vs. Los Alamitos; Edison vs. La Habra; Gardena Serra vs. Corona Centennial.