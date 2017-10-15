Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
JSerra sophomore Anthony Grover is rising star in cross country
|Eric Sondheimer
Sophomore Anthony Grover of JSerra has stamped himself as a rising talent in cross country.
He won the Orange County championship on Saturday in the sweepstakes race, finishing in 14:45.6 at Oak Canyon Park. Jack Landgraf of Dana Hills was second in 14:48.
Dana Hills won the boys title.
In the girls' sweepstakes, El Toro won the team title and senior Haley Herberg of Capistrano Valley won the individual title in 17:16.5.