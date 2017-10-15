JSerra sophomore Anthony Grover is rising star in cross country

Sophomore Anthony Grover of JSerra has stamped himself as a rising talent in cross country.

He won the Orange County championship on Saturday in the sweepstakes race, finishing in 14:45.6 at Oak Canyon Park. Jack Landgraf of Dana Hills was second in 14:48.

Dana Hills won the boys title.

In the girls' sweepstakes, El Toro won the team title and senior Haley Herberg of Capistrano Valley won the individual title in 17:16.5.