Justin Hazell of ECR is runner to watch at City Section cross country prelims

Winning a City Section cross country title for a second consecutive season would be very nice for Justin Hazell of El Camino Real, but he has much bigger ambitions.

He has his sights set on a state title, so don't expect him to go for any records when the City championships are held on Nov. 18 at Pierce College.

He was on cruise control on Wednesday at the prelims, qualifying in 16:10.93. Ben Hamer of Palisades had the fastest time of the day at 15:56.60 in his heat. Marvin Guardado of Birmingham also indicated he's going to provide competition with a time of 15:57.91. Matt Rios of Granada Hills was right behind at 15:58.80.

El Camino Real Coach Jun Reichl said the focus for Hazell is "on the state meet and national" races. But Hazell will be ready for the challengers in the City final.

Pedro Valencia of Monroe ran 16:24.72 in the same Division I race as Hazell.

In girls Division I, Tanya Larbaoui of Granada Hills qualified first in 18:57.27.

In Division 2 girls, Jackeline Corona of Bravo ran 19:51.20.

In Division 2 boys, James Corrigan finished in 16:24.41.

