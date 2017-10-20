Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Justin Hazell of El Camino Real to run in Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational
On Saturday, the Mt. San Antonio College Cross Country Invitational will take place for Divisions 1 and 2, plus the sweepstakes race.
It will be another opportunity for Justin Hazell of El Camino Real to demonstrate how he has become one of the top runners in California.
Action begins on Friday in Divisions 3, 4 and 5.