LA84 Foundation awards more than $1.5 million in grants to youth sports organizations

The LA84 Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants to youth organizations in Southern California, putting its donations this year to nearly $5 million.

It has awarded more than $230 million since being created from profits from the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Among the grants:

The South Central Sports League received $50,000 to fund A Place Called Home that provides children and teenagers who live in South Los Angeles with counseling, mentoring and education programs.

The Gang Reduction and Youth Development Foundation received $100,000 for a multi-sports program.

The Youth Policy Institute received $85,000 to help fund a pilot program at nine elementary and middle schools in central Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $140,000 grant to help increase the number of girls participating in Recreation and Parks sports seasons.

Here's the link how to apply for an LA84 grant.