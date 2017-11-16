Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
LA84 Foundation awards more than $1.5 million in grants to youth sports organizations
Eric Sondheimer
The LA84 Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants to youth organizations in Southern California, putting its donations this year to nearly $5 million.
It has awarded more than $230 million since being created from profits from the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Among the grants:
- The South Central Sports League received $50,000 to fund A Place Called Home that provides children and teenagers who live in South Los Angeles with counseling, mentoring and education programs.
- The Gang Reduction and Youth Development Foundation received $100,000 for a multi-sports program.
- The Youth Policy Institute received $85,000 to help fund a pilot program at nine elementary and middle schools in central Los Angeles.
- The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $140,000 grant to help increase the number of girls participating in Recreation and Parks sports seasons.
Here's the link how to apply for an LA84 grant.