Laguna Hills cancels football game over health concerns
|Eric Sondheimer
Laguna Hills has canceled its scheduled football game against Garden Grove for Friday night as a precautionary measure after several students on the team showed symptoms of Hand, Foot and Mouth disease, the school announced.
Coach Mike Maceranka told the Orange County Register that the team does not want to risk spreading the virus to Garden Grove players.
“We can’t put kids on that field who might get other kids infected,” Maceranka said. “And I don’t know know how many kids of ours are going to have it.”
The school intends to sanitize all athletic areas and equipment.