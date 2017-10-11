Lawndale (6-0) vs. Culver City (6-0) for Ocean League title

If not for Mater Dei-St. John Bosco, the best Southern Section game on Friday night could be Lawdale (6-0) playing at Culver City (6-0) for first place in the Ocean League.

It should be full of touchdowns and offensive firepower.

Culver City has to try to stop running back Jordan Wilmore.

Lawndale has to try to stop quarterback Jonathan Martin.

Lawndale is in Division 5. Culver City is in Division 11.

Both are capable of winning section titles this season.