Lompoc (7-0) is relying on Toa Taua
It's another regular season of victory after victory for Lompoc, which is 7-0 and riding the running of senior Toa Taua.
Taua is averaging 16.4 yards a carry. He has rushed for 982 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. No team has prevented him from gaining less than 133 yards in any game this season.
This is a similar season to 2016, when Lompoc won its first 12 games before losing in the Southern Section Division 3 semifinals to Corona del Mar, 35-34.
It's hard to get a good feel for Lompoc, which mainly plays teams in its area during the regular season. But the Braves have shown they can be competitive, so beware when the Division 3 playoffs begin.
The only other unbeaten teams in the division are Charter Oak and St. Francis.