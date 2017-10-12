Lompoc (7-0) is relying on Toa Taua

It's another regular season of victory after victory for Lompoc, which is 7-0 and riding the running of senior Toa Taua.

Taua is averaging 16.4 yards a carry. He has rushed for 982 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. No team has prevented him from gaining less than 133 yards in any game this season.

This is a similar season to 2016, when Lompoc won its first 12 games before losing in the Southern Section Division 3 semifinals to Corona del Mar, 35-34.

It's hard to get a good feel for Lompoc, which mainly plays teams in its area during the regular season. But the Braves have shown they can be competitive, so beware when the Division 3 playoffs begin.

The only other unbeaten teams in the division are Charter Oak and St. Francis.