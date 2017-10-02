Loyola cruises to championship at Bell-Jeff Invitational

Loyola has moved up to Division 1 in cross country this season, but the Cubs are more than ready to put up a good fight.

They won the Bell-Jeff Invitational over the weekend, with David McAndrews winning the individual race in 14:38.

Loyola's Shane Bissell, Brandon Cobian and Josh Ma finished third, fourth and fifth.

In the Brea Invitational, Foothill won the girls title and Placentia Valencia took the boys title.