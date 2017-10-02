Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Loyola cruises to championship at Bell-Jeff Invitational
|Eric Sondheimer
Loyola has moved up to Division 1 in cross country this season, but the Cubs are more than ready to put up a good fight.
They won the Bell-Jeff Invitational over the weekend, with David McAndrews winning the individual race in 14:38.
Loyola's Shane Bissell, Brandon Cobian and Josh Ma finished third, fourth and fifth.
In the Brea Invitational, Foothill won the girls title and Placentia Valencia took the boys title.