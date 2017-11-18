Loyola produces another cross country champion, Shane Bissell

Loyola cross country coach Lalo Diaz knows how to produce champions. He helped Mark Matusak and Elias Gedyon win championships. Now he has another champion.

Shane Bissell, a senior headed to Cal, won the Southern Section Division 1 championship on Saturday morning in Riverside in the closest race of the day.

He edged Colin Fitzgerald of Crescenta Valley. Bissell ran 14:39.4. Fitzgerald was at 14:39.9.

“It was pretty crazy,” Bissell said. “It was very, very tight the entire race.”

Bissell is known for his closing kick, and when he took off, so did Fitzgerald. They battled it out until the finish line.

“I’ve had a lot of confidence in my kick,” he said.

Great Oak won the boys’ and girls’ Division 1 team titles.