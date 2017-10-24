Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Lynwood is site for girls' basketball showcase on Saturday
Lynwood High School will be the site for the girls' fall basketball showcase on Saturday.
Two courts will be used, with games starting at 9 a.m. and going through 8:30 p.m.
Top teams such as Long Beach Poly, Alemany, Mater Dei, Etiwanda, Sierra Canyon and Serra are competing.