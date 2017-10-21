Malibu's Claudia Lane sets course record at Mt. SAC

Junior Claudia Lane of Malibu puts on a show whenever she runs, so those who came out to Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday morning for the 70th Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational didn't leave disappointed.

Lane ran an all-time Mt. SAC best of 15:49 to win the girls' sweepstakes race.

She broke the record of 16:00 set by the great Sarah Baxter of Simi Valley in 2014.

Lane is the defending national champion in cross country and keeps running faster and faster.