Maranatha, St. Francis hosting basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday

Maranatha and St. Francis will be the site for a boys' basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday as teams continue to prepare for the first official day for games on Nov. 20.

Games at St. Francis on Saturday:

9 a.m. St. Francis vs. Aquinas

10 a.m. Santa Monica vs. View Park

11 a.m. J. W. North vs. Fremont

12 p.m. Santa Clarita Christian vs. Aquinas

1 p.m. J.W. North vs. Westchester

2:15 p.m. St. Francis vs. Santa Clarita Christian

3:15 p.m. Executive Prep vs. Village Christian

4:15 p.m. St. Genevieve vs. Campbell Hall



Games at Maranatha on Saturday

2:30 p.m. Loyola vs. Warren

3:30 p.m. Mayfair vs. Cantwell

4:30 p.m. Mater Dei vs. Pasadena

5:45 p.m. Mater Dei vs. Serra

7 p.m. L.B. Poly vs. Crossroads

8:15 p.m. Price vs. Renaissance Academy



Games at Maranatha on Sunday

2 p.m. Blair vs. Harvard Westlake

3 p.m. El Camino vs. Rolling Hills Prep

4:15 p.m. Brentwood vs. Maranatha

5:15 p.m. Inglewood vs. Washington Prep

6:15 p.m. Golden Valley vs. Calabasas

7:15 p.m. Lions vs. Dorsey

8:15 p.m. Pasadena vs. Cathedral