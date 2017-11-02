Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Maranatha, St. Francis hosting basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday
Maranatha and St. Francis will be the site for a boys' basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday as teams continue to prepare for the first official day for games on Nov. 20.
Games at St. Francis on Saturday:
9 a.m. St. Francis vs. Aquinas
10 a.m. Santa Monica vs. View Park
11 a.m. J. W. North vs. Fremont
12 p.m. Santa Clarita Christian vs. Aquinas
1 p.m. J.W. North vs. Westchester
2:15 p.m. St. Francis vs. Santa Clarita Christian
3:15 p.m. Executive Prep vs. Village Christian
4:15 p.m. St. Genevieve vs. Campbell Hall
Games at Maranatha on Saturday
2:30 p.m. Loyola vs. Warren
3:30 p.m. Mayfair vs. Cantwell
4:30 p.m. Mater Dei vs. Pasadena
5:45 p.m. Mater Dei vs. Serra
7 p.m. L.B. Poly vs. Crossroads
8:15 p.m. Price vs. Renaissance Academy
Games at Maranatha on Sunday
2 p.m. Blair vs. Harvard Westlake
3 p.m. El Camino vs. Rolling Hills Prep
4:15 p.m. Brentwood vs. Maranatha
5:15 p.m. Inglewood vs. Washington Prep
6:15 p.m. Golden Valley vs. Calabasas
7:15 p.m. Lions vs. Dorsey
8:15 p.m. Pasadena vs. Cathedral