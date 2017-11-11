Marquis Spiker of Murrieta Valley sets state record for most career touchdowns by receiver

Receiver Marquis Spiker, left, celebrates with quarterback Hank Bachmeier after Murrieta Valley's 59-56 win over Santa Margarita.

Washington-bound Marquis Spiker of Murrieta Valley has now caught more touchdowns as a receiver in his career than anyone else in state history.

On Friday night, he surpassed the record of 66 set in 2000 by Earvin Johnson of L.A. Cathedral. Spiker has 70 career touchdown catches after catching 13 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-56 upset of Santa Margarita in the opening round of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

It was quite a night. Cody Williams made a 45-yard field goal with two seconds left.

Quarterback Hank Bachmeier passed for 455 yards and four touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns.

Murrieta Valley earned the right to play No. 2-seeded Corona Centennial in the quarterfinals on Friday night at Murrieta Valley.