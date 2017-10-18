Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Marshall vs. Eagle Rock for Northern League title
|Eric Sondheimer
First place in the Northern League and possibily a league championship will be decided Friday night when Marshall (5-2, 2-0) plays at Eagle Rock (6-1, 2-0).
It's the 67th meeting between the two schools. Eagle Rock has a 39-24-3 edge.
Marshall has been receiving strong play from quarterback Daniel Soto, who has passed for 1,348 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Eagle Rock counters with its own standout at quarterback in Davy Stone, who had six touchdown passes last week against Torres and also ran for two touchdowns.