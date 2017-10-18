Marshall vs. Eagle Rock for Northern League title

First place in the Northern League and possibily a league championship will be decided Friday night when Marshall (5-2, 2-0) plays at Eagle Rock (6-1, 2-0).

It's the 67th meeting between the two schools. Eagle Rock has a 39-24-3 edge.

Marshall has been receiving strong play from quarterback Daniel Soto, who has passed for 1,348 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Eagle Rock counters with its own standout at quarterback in Davy Stone, who had six touchdown passes last week against Torres and also ran for two touchdowns.