Matchups finalized for Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic
|Eric Sondheimer
Harvey Kitani has finalized the basketball matchups for the Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic on Jan. 27 at Cerritos College.
9:30 a.m., LB Jordan vs. Crean Lutheran.
11 a.m., Heritage Christian vs. Brentwood.
12:30 p.m., Durango vs. Maranatha.
2 p.m., Loyola vs. Rolling Hills.
3:30 p.m., Utah Wasatch vs. Taft.
5 p.m., Corona Centennial vs. Oak Park.
7 p.m., Fairfax vs. Bishop Montgomery.
8:30 p.m., Santa Monica vs. Chino Hills.
Cerritos College also will be the site for a one-day fall basketball competition on Oct. 21.
The featured game will have Mater Dei playing Sierra Canyon at 6:30 p.m. Bishop Montgomery plays Rancho Christian at 8 p.m. Fairfax plays Pasadena at 4:30 p.m. Other games begin at 9 a.m.