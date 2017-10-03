Matchups finalized for Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic

Harvey Kitani has finalized the basketball matchups for the Rolling Hills Prep State Preview Classic on Jan. 27 at Cerritos College.

9:30 a.m., LB Jordan vs. Crean Lutheran.

11 a.m., Heritage Christian vs. Brentwood.

12:30 p.m., Durango vs. Maranatha.

2 p.m., Loyola vs. Rolling Hills.

3:30 p.m., Utah Wasatch vs. Taft.

5 p.m., Corona Centennial vs. Oak Park.

7 p.m., Fairfax vs. Bishop Montgomery.

8:30 p.m., Santa Monica vs. Chino Hills.

Cerritos College also will be the site for a one-day fall basketball competition on Oct. 21.

The featured game will have Mater Dei playing Sierra Canyon at 6:30 p.m. Bishop Montgomery plays Rancho Christian at 8 p.m. Fairfax plays Pasadena at 4:30 p.m. Other games begin at 9 a.m.