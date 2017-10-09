Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mater Dei-St. John Bosco gets TV exposure on Friday
Friday's Trinity League football battle featuring No. 1 Santa Ana Mater Dei against No. 2 St. John Bosco at El Camino College is to be broadcast live on Fox Sports West.
The Prep Zone games on the web:
Corona Santiago vs. Corona Centennial; Chaparral vs. Murrieta Valley; JSerra vs. Orange Lutheran; Sierra Canyon vs. Calabasas.