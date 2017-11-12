Mater Dei vs. Long Beach Poly renews playoff rivalry

There was a time when predicting which team would win the Southern Section's highest division in prep football came down to choosing between Mater Dei and Long Beach Poly.

In 1997, 1998 and 1999, those two teams played each other in the championshp game.

Poly won in 1997 by a score of 28-25, ending Mater Dei's 27-game win streak. Mater Dei won 33-26 in 1998, ending Poly's 27-game win streak. Then both teams won in the infamous 21-21 tie game in 1999, which forced a rule change requiring overtime in the final.

It sets the stage for the renewal of the Poly-Mater Dei rivalry on Friday night at Veterans Stadium in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson is 6-4-1 against the Jackrabbits since taking over Mater Dei's program in 1989. The last time these two teams met was 2013 in the semifinals, and Mater Dei won 30-0.

Mater Dei (11-0) is seeded No. 1. No one will be picking the Jackrabbits (9-2) to win, but underrate them at your own risk, considering they've won 19 Southern Section championships and scored 60 points last week against JSerra.

At minimum, the alumni from both schools will have lots of stories to tell.