Memories of LaVar, LaMelo Ball and the Ball brothers

It's the end of an era now that LaVar Ball has decided to home-school his 16-year-old son, LaMelo, bringing to a close a run at Chino HIlls that was unlike any other I've witnessed in more than 40 years of covering high school sports.

The Chino Hills phenomena really took off when Lonzo Ball was a senior, brother LiAngelo was a junior and LaMelo started playing for Chino Hills during the summer as a 13-year-old freshman. Coach Steve Baik wasted no time and inserted him into the starting lineup. The results were stunning. The Ball brothers were unstoppable. They ran up and down the court nonstop. They shot from anywhere. They entertained like the Harlem Globetrotters.

That season, Chino Hills went 35-0. The Huskies blew out Mater Dei, 102-54. It was a social media circus. Anyone with a camera was showing up to games. The lines outside were long. The gyms were sold out. LaVar was talking and boasting and predicting, but the season was about winning a championship. Nothing else mattered.

Then came last season. Lonzo was at UCLA. LaVar was putting together plans for Big Baller and dreams of his son playing for the Lakers. LiAngelo and LaMelo were at Chino Hills under a new coach, Stephen Gilling, who quickly got out of favor with LaVar. Chino Hills finished 30-3, but it was pretty disastrous from the perspective that people were upset on all sides.

LaMelo scored 92 points in a game. But Chino Hills' embarrassing final play in the playoffs during regulation of an overtime loss against Mater Dei before a sold-out crowd at Galen Center revealed the dysfunction behind the scenes.

There was a timeout. Chino Hills supposedly set up a final play in a tie game. All LaMelo did was dribble out front until time almost ran out and fired up a wild shot that had no chance of going. It was stunning. It's a memory that will never go away for fans who were there.

Then came the NBA draft, more hype, shoe talk and more shoe talk, a Facebook Live series, fancy cars, controversial statements and more.

I've tried to never forget that LaMelo is only 16 and a junior in high school. He's a good player and will get a lot better. I'm disappointed he won't be playing high school basketball the next two years. He'll miss out on learning situations on and off the court that only come from playing with teammates and attending a regular high school. But I also believe he'll be fine.

I support Chino Hills in that the new coach, Dennis Latimore, must do things his way. When a coach and parent have conflicts, they need to discuss and try to find a solution, but in the end, the coach is the coach. What he says goes. LaVar was never going to be satisfied with Latimore.

The Ball boys are great kids who have been raised by a father and mother who are clearly good parents. LaVar knows what he's doing. You can disagree with his antics, but he has been consistent. He wants his boys to be entertainers and basketball players. All three are doing just that.

High school basketball in Southern California will move on. There are many elite players still left, but the Chino Hills years were something else. They'll never be duplicated. They were so fun to watch.