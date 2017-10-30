Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Mission Viejo-San Clemente is TV game this week
|Eric Sondheimer
It's the final week of the regular season in prep football, and Friday night's South Coast League game matching unbeaten San Clemente against unbeaten Mission Viejo will be shown live on Fox Sports West from Mission Viejo at 7:30 p.m.
The Prep Zone games on the web:
Long Beach Poly-Gardena Serra; Cathedral-St. Francis; Bishop Amat-Chaminade; Heritage-Paloma Valley.
Southern Section playoff pairings will be released on Sunday. City Section pairings will be released on Saturday.