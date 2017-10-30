Mission Viejo-San Clemente is TV game this week

It's the final week of the regular season in prep football, and Friday night's South Coast League game matching unbeaten San Clemente against unbeaten Mission Viejo will be shown live on Fox Sports West from Mission Viejo at 7:30 p.m.

The Prep Zone games on the web:

Long Beach Poly-Gardena Serra; Cathedral-St. Francis; Bishop Amat-Chaminade; Heritage-Paloma Valley.

Southern Section playoff pairings will be released on Sunday. City Section pairings will be released on Saturday.