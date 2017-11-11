Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
MLB Youth Academy celebrates signing of baseball players
|Eric Sondheimer
The MLB Youth Academy in Compton is holding a signing celebration for a group of high school baseball and softball players who have been using experiences at the academy to further their skills. All are signing with colleges for athletics and academics.
Among the baseball players being honored:
Tristian Thomas (Ayala, headed to Pacific); Yuji Sakane (Temple City, headed to Pepperdine); Julian Boyd (St. John Bosco, headed to Nevada); Matthew Elizade (Tustin, headed to Loyola Marymount); Rhese Gomez (Chaffey, headed to Nevada); Julian Tristian (Northwood, headed to Santa Clara).