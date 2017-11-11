MLB Youth Academy celebrates signing of baseball players

The MLB Youth Academy in Compton is holding a signing celebration for a group of high school baseball and softball players who have been using experiences at the academy to further their skills. All are signing with colleges for athletics and academics.

Among the baseball players being honored:

Tristian Thomas (Ayala, headed to Pacific); Yuji Sakane (Temple City, headed to Pepperdine); Julian Boyd (St. John Bosco, headed to Nevada); Matthew Elizade (Tustin, headed to Loyola Marymount); Rhese Gomez (Chaffey, headed to Nevada); Julian Tristian (Northwood, headed to Santa Clara).