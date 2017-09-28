Orange County tennis team wins 14U junior title

The Southern California Section, made up of players from Orange County, won the USTA Junior Team Tennis 14U national championship in Orlando, Fla.

Making up the team were the following players:

Avery Hopkey, Capistrano Valley Christian School; Colin Kang, Troy; Kyle Kang, Parkview School; Kayala Meraz, Brea Olinda; Andrew Salu, Cedar Life Academy; Chase Thompson; Virtual Academy; Cindy Ung, Hybrid School; Kaia Wolf, VanDamme Academy.