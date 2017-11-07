Outfielder Vinny Tosti transfers to Mater Dei after family home burns in Northern California fire

There are times people question the motivation for transferring, but there shouldn't be any issues with senior outfielder Vinny Tosti, who has left Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa and was enrolling for classes at Santa Ana Mater Dei on Tuesday.

Tosti's family decided it was best to relocate to Southern California after their home burned down during last month's firestorms that destroyed almost 1,500 structures in Northern California and also damaged the Cardinal Newman campus.

Tosti is a highly regarded baseball player who's scheduled to sign with Oregon on Wednesday. His father, Scott, was a baseball player at Granada Hills during the 1980s.