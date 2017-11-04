Oxnard must forfeit season because of ineligible football player

Oxnard has been forced to forfeit all of its football games because of an ineligible player. Pacifica will replace Oxnard as the Pacific View League's second-place team.

The Ventura Star is reporting that the Southern Section was sent photos this week, leading to an inquiry.

Oxnard was 8-2.

"They and the Pacific View League have stated they will not be submitted for inclusion in the playoffs,'' Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said.